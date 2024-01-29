Yemen army attacks another US ship in Gulf of Aden

Saree' was quoted by Al Mayadeen as saying on Monday that logistic support for American forces participating in the ongoing aggression against Yemen was among the missions defined for the vessel hit earlier in the day.

He said that the operation is in the framework of the Yemeni army's military actions to defend its territory and to help the oppressed people in the Arab country.

The military commander said that the Yemeni armed forces will continue to prevent the Zionist regime from benefitting from shipping activity in the Red Sea and the Sea of ​​Oman until the Israeli aggression against Palestine stops and the blockade of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior official of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Mohammed al-Bukhaiti warned that any ground invasion against Yemen by US and British forces would expand the domain of Yemeni attacks in the strategic waters off the country’s west coast.

