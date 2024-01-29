West seeking to pressure Gazans by cutting off aid to UNRWA: expert

With this move, Cheraghi said, the West hopes that the Gazans would put pressure on the Palestinian people.

“The action of Western countries regarding the suspension of aid to UNRWA was condemned by Hamas and many figures and currents inside and outside Gaza. We should consider this action as a response to the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice. This ruling damaged the image of Israel in the international system and the aforementioned Western countries are also seeking to restore the status and image of Israel and save the cabinet ruling Tel Aviv,” the Analyst said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The fact is that the purpose of cutting aid to UNRWA was so that the aforementioned countries could put pressure on the Palestinian people at the behest of Israel so that in the end they would transfer this pressure to the Palestinian resistance and Hamas.”

Cheraghi continued, “The second purpose of this action is to declare the support of Western countries to Israel. In the meantime, the third message should be examined in the performance of the United Nations because the Secretary General of the United Nations has taken positions in favor of the Palestinian people.”

He said, “The fourth message that the West issued with this action against UNRWA was somehow aimed at guiding public opinion.”

The analyst concluded, “Undoubtedly, these measures cannot cover up Israel's political and field failures, and it should be noted that Israeli soldiers can no longer enter the battlefields like in the past.”

