US, Israeli positions come under fresh attacks by resistance fighters

Al Mayadeen news network reported on Sunday that Iraq’s Islamic Resistance targeted a US military base at Erbil airport, in northern Iraq, with several drones.

Earlier in the day, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance targeted the Zevulun naval facility near Israel’s port city of Haifa. Also, the US military bases in Syria, including Ash Shaddadi, At Tanf, and Al-Rukban came under attack by Iraq’s Islamic Resistance.

Israeli media meanwhile reported missile attacks on the towns of Kiryat Shmona and Shalom in the northern Israeli-occupied territories. The missiles, fired by Hezbollah, were guided missiles.

The movement also issued a statement earlier on Sunday, saying that it “directly and precisely” targeted Israel’s Birket Risha infantry.

Israel waged the Gaza war on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

With the Israeli war continuing unabated and killing Palestinian civilians in the besieged territory, resistance movements and groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraq’s fighters launched military operations against US and Israeli interests to exert pressure on the regime to end its genocidal war.

