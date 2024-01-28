South Africa can take Israel to UN Security Council if it refrains from implementing ICJ ruling

“The International Court of Justice is not considered an executive authority, and for this reason, the Security Council should be considered the coercive and executive pillar of the United Nations,” Zakerian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Israel openly declares that it does not accept the verdict of the International Court of Justice and claims that it did not commit genocide.”

Zakerian noted, “Now it has been proven that Israel's actions are genocide, and finally the International Court of Justice has asked Tel Aviv not to do these actions again.”

He pointed out, “If Israel disobeys the order of the Hague Tribunal, South Africa can file a complaint against Tel Aviv to the UN Security Council.”

