Expert explores global role of UK after Brexit

“Britain's departure from the European Union, known as Brexit, somehow made London define a new role in global equations,” Maki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He noted, “In the case of Ukraine, we can see that the British authorities traveled to Kyiv more than the US authorities, and now they are even pursuing this case more than the rest of the European countries.”

Maki stated, “Even if the agreement on Ukraine is implemented now, Russia's relations with the West will not return to the previous state.”

The expert also noted to recent remarks by a Russian lawmaker, saying, “The recent statements of one of the representatives of the Russian parliament about the possibility of this country attacking London should be evaluated in the form of a historical record.”

Referring to the Ukraine war, he said, “The war could end within the next few months, but sanctions against Moscow would remain in place. On the other hand, Finland and Sweden have also joined NATO, and these issues cause the Western alignment against Russia to expand, and that is why England is advancing its scenario.”

endNewsMessage1