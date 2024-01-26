UNRWA warns about violation of humanitarian international law in Gaza​

Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Thomas White pointed to the exacerbation of the Israeli army’s attacks on Khan Younis, cautioning that the ongoing strikes of non-combatant areas in the city are unacceptable and should be stopped immediately.

He made the comments in reaction to the martyrdom of at least 50 Palestinian civilians in Khan Younis city over the past 24 hours.

According to Palestine Al-Yawm TV network, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that as a result of the Israeli regime’s bombardment of Khan Younis city at least 50 Palestinians, including two children, were martyred.

Palestinian sources said that healthcare workers and patients are experiencing a difficult situation in southern Gaza, which is besieged by the Israeli regime’s army.

The Israeli regime’s tanks and armored vehicles besieged Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and the surrounding areas of the health center were scene of bombings and shellings by the Israeli army overnight.

Because of the siege and bombardment, people and rescue workers were forced to bury martyrs in the yard of the hospital.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime killed over 25,000 Palestinians and injured over 60,000 others in the Gaza Strip.

