Zionists’ phosphorous bombs target southern Lebanon

The vicinity of Hula in southern Lebanon was attacked by the phosphorous bombs, a Lebanese TV station Al Manar reported early on Sunday.

Hours before the Sunday attack, the Zionist regime’s fighters targeted Odaisseh and Markaba in southern Lebanon.

Several rockets also were fired by the Zionist army into Aabbassiyeh town which is located in southern Lebanon, too, according to the report.

From the start of Al Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, Lebanon’s Hezbollah declared that it would carry out daily operations against the Zionist regime to decrease pressure on the resistance groups in Gaza. Over 24,000 Palestinians including thousands of women and children were killed in Gaza since the date.

