Clashes continue between Palestinian fighters and Israel occupiers in Quds and West Bank

According to a Saturday report by the Al Mayadeen, the Zionist soldiers attacked the northern occupied Quds earlier in the day as part of their continued aggression on Palestine.

The Zionists targeted Shu'fat Camp in the northern occupied Quds with gas bombs, said the report.

Simultaneously, the Zionist soldiers attacked different areas in the occupied West Bank.

In response, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades of the Gaza-based Hamas movement targeted Zionist occupiers in Tiasir checkpoint.

The Zionist soldiers also attacked the Balata camp in the east of Nablus.

The Israeli regime launched its war on Gaza following a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Storm" against the positions of the Israeli regime on October 7, 2023.

endNewsMessage1