Yemen army targets US ship in Gulf of Aden

According to Al-Masirah TV channel, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Friday that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the US-owned ship, Chem Ranger, sailing through the Gulf of Aden with appropriate naval missiles, resulting in a direct hit.

The spokesperson said that the Yemeni armed forces operations will persist until the war on Gaza is stopped and the siege on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

He reiterated, “We continue to implement our defensive and offensive measures within the legitimate right to defend Yemen, supporting and backing our steadfast brothers in Gaza.”

The spokesman warned that the response to the aggressions and attacks of the US and Britain against Yemen is inevitable.

The US and the UK launched attacks on Yemen following a resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

