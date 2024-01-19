EU lawmakers call for ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Gaza

The non-binding resolution was approved with 312 votes in favor, 131 against, and 32 abstentions.

European lawmakers called for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with al-Quds as the capital of a Palestinian state and full adherence to international laws.

While the resolution repeats the West’s hostile stance toward the Palestinian resistance, it nevertheless strongly condemns Israel's disproportionate military response to the October 7 al-Aqsa Storm Operation.

European lawmakers also expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and emphasized the urgent need for full and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

They called for a commitment from all parties to the conflict to provide humanitarian assistance by international human rights laws.

Furthermore, the resolution addresses the necessity of ending the occupation of Palestinian territories and explicitly states that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, are illegal under international law.

