DPRK in 2023, Year of Great Transformation

Juche 112 (2023) was a year of great turn and great transformation, when the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea scored a great victory in advancing towards the goal of building a powerful socialist country.

Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, convened the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and other meetings, indicating clear-cut ways for bringing about a fresh upswing in the comprehensive development of socialist construction, and wisely led the effort to this end.

The grand political festivals held in 2023 including the celebrations of the 75th founding anniversary of the DPRK demonstrated to the whole world the soaring spirit and enthusiasm of all the Korean people advancing towards a greater victory, rallied closely behind their leader Kim Jong Un.

The elections to the provincial, city and county People’s Assemblies, held amid the heated patriotic enthusiasm of all the people across the country, clearly showed the solidity and advantages of the people-oriented and democratic state and social system and the absolute support and trust of the masses in the Government of the DPRK.

Kim Jong Un set grain production as the first and foremost one of the 12 major targets for the development of the national economy, and gave wise guidance over farming throughout the year so that many of the rural communities across the country reaped bumper harvests.

Exhibitions including Development of Light Industry-2023 and achievements in education, public health and many other fields were associated with his care, affection and devotion for the good of the people.

His meticulous guidance brought about great progress in the effort to put the country’s economy on an upward track, ushered in a new era of Pyongyang prosperity, and opened a new chapter in the history of rural rejuvenation with the mushrooming of houses with local characteristics.

Kim Jong Un’s endeavour to make another leap forward in bolstering up the self-reliant defence capability resulted in the successful test-fire of the new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18, a remarkable change in building up the Juche-based naval force and the successful launch of a reconnaissance satellite.

Kim Jong Un paid a visit to the Russian Federation, further consolidating the traditional relationship of good-neighbourliness and cooperation between the two countries and writing a new chapter for the development of bilateral relations.

He also met visiting Party and government delegations of the People’s Republic of China on two occasions and made sure that the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries were developed and cooperation projects were further activated in various fields for the well-being of the peoples of the two countries.

Looking back upon 2023, when they achieved miraculous successes worthy of note in the history of their nation, the Korean people are now making more vigorous strides to win a fresh victory.

endNewsMessage1