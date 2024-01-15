Biden not seeking to escalate tensions over Taiwan: expert

“Taiwan plays a very important role in the world economy and especially technology, and for this reason, the tension in this region is not accepted by Washington and China,” Mirkoushesh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He said, “It is true that the United States provides military assistance to Taiwan, but in any case, Washington does not want a rash or ill-considered action against China in Taiwan. On the other hand, the words of the Chinese authorities were only related to before the elections, and now we see that they do not take a radical position against Taipei. What should be considered about Beijing and their strategy is that China is not looking for marginalization at the macro level because if the attack on Taiwan is carried out by Beijing, without a doubt, the Chinese will be isolated.”

The expert added, “I doubt that the U.S. and China want more tension over Taiwan. Inside Taiwan, it should be noted that the parliament of this country has fallen into the hands of the faction aligned with China and supporting relations with Beijing, and we are witnessing a bipolarity. But this bipolarity cannot be so dangerous for Taiwan in such a way that the president will call the shots on this island.”

endNewsMessage1