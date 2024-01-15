100 days of war were nothing but a failure for Israel: expert

“The Israeli regime has had its own achievements in the form of the Gaza war, which have actually been a setback for it. For example, the weak foundations of the military and intelligence power of this regime were more than ever before the eyes of international actors and the people of the world and even the public opinion of Israel,” Sahmoud said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. “The Gaza war has been a great moral disaster for the Israelis as well.”

The expert also said that the Gaza war marked the decline of the U.S. “For several decades, Americans have placed one of the main foundations of their alleged hegemony on reading future trends and developments. In fact, they have always claimed that due to their intelligence power, they can understand future trends and make necessary predictions before crises occur or deal with threats against their interests. This is despite the fact that we can present a great deal of examples in which the Americans have been completely surprised,” Sahmoud said, adding that the Americans have been caught off guard during the Gaza war.

