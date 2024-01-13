Attacks on Yemen were in support of Israel: expert

“The West and Israel declared the reason for these attacks to secure strategic waterways such as the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, but the fact is that the main reason for these attacks was the support of the United States and its regional and European allies for the security of the Zionist regime,” the expert said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “The Yemeni National Army will definitely respond to these actions that the British call limited, but the main action is to prevent the passage of ships to Israel, rather than a direct response to the United States and England.”

Sadr al-Hosseini noted, “In the end, the Yemenis will continue to support Gaza, and on the other hand, they have on their agenda the reduction of Israel's economic power because America and England's support for Israel does not only lead to the issue of weapons or diplomatic and political support, but we also see America's support for the Zionist regime in economic matters.”

endNewsMessage1