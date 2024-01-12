Former diplomat reflects on 2023 major developments in the Indian subcontinent

“If Russia can establish a strategic alliance with Iran and China, it will be possible to overcome the crises in the subcontinent, one of which is the conflict in Afghanistan,” Zohrevand said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. “Because America is also seeking to destabilize this country and Central Asia in this regard.

He said one of the big issues of the subcontinent in 2023 was the developments of Afghanistan. According to the former diplomat, in 2023, Afghanistan completely distanced itself from Pakistan.

“Another important issue was the non-recognition of the Taliban by the United Nations, and in this regard, India closed the Afghan embassy in New Delhi and this issue should be placed next to the undecided issue of women's education and work,” he added.

As regards India, Zohrevand said, “New Delhi tried to maintain a moderate policy in 2023, especially in the field of foreign policy, but this is very difficult because on the one hand, India bought Eastern and Russian weapons, and on the other hand, the visit of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, to the United States marked a very important event.”

