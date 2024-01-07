China seeking to solve differences with U.S.: expert

“The United States made sure that China does not seek a military confrontation with Washington. At times, they reduced the tension and somehow tried to calm the situation because even the United States had gone to send a nuclear submarine and tried to manage the situation in a different way in order to redefine its situation in the Middle East and reduce the tension with China,” Sadatian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Of course, this issue has its own complications. Countries like Saudi Arabia were drawn towards China and Russia last year, and in the meantime, the United States did not welcome this issue. At the same time, America is also facing problems in the region, such as Europe's lack of cooperation in the Red Sea case, and for this reason, we must be careful that China has reduced the intensity of its confrontation with America.”

The expert said, “In 2024, East Asia will again be the center of economic and technological growth and vibrancy, and in any case, this region should be considered a growing economic colony, of course, America and China are considered to be the main components.”

