Yemen will play a special role in 2024: expert

“Yemen in 2023 was undoubtedly different from other years. This country's support for the Palestinian resistance and their encounter with Israeli ships was one of the most important issues and events that repeatedly became the headlines of the world's media,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “From another point of view, the end of Yemen's war with Saudi Arabia cannot be ignored, but in 2024, I think Yemen will play a special role in regional developments.”

Yemen has hit global headlines after targeting Red Sea ships heading to Israeli ports.

Hanizadeh was reflecting on the situation in the West Asia region in 2023.

He said, “Last year, one of the most important events was the October 7 war between Hamas and Israel, called the Al-Aqsa Storm, which is still ongoing, and until now, unfortunately, more than 22,000 people have been martyred in Gaza due to the attacks of the Zionist regime. This war should be considered without a doubt a great defeat for Israel because, in the past years, such an operation had not been seen with this extent and scope.”

