Europe division towards Ukraine will continue in 2024: Expert

Europe went through many rapid changes last year, Morteza Makki told ILNA, adding that the most important crisis that faced Europe in 2023 was the continuation of the Ukraine case.

In the case of Ukraine, we are witnessing issues that become analytical issues as disputes between Europe and America, he added.

Note that Eastern European countries such as Poland wanted to stand up against Russia, while Western European countries have doubts about continuing financial aid to Ukraine, and this issue has created a conflict situation, the expert pointed out.

Another important challenge for Europe in 2023 was the wave of re-migration from Africa to Europe, which should somehow be considered as one of many problems, he also said.

“The discussion of economic and commercial challenges in Europe, including inflation and energy-related problems, was another problem that Europe had to deal with in 2023, part of which is related to the increase in energy prices.”

