Daesh claims responsibility for twin terror attacks in Iran's Kerman

The Takfiri group issued a statement on Thursday night, claiming responsibility for the explosions that also left 284 people injured, Reuters reported.

The attacks took place after two explosions ripped through a route leading to the burial site of Iran’s anti-terror icon, General Qassem Soleimani, as people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States.

General Soleimani played a key role in defeating the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

َِDaesh emphasized that Omar al-Mowahhed and Seifullah al-Mujahid were the two suicide bombers who used explosive belts in the two terrorist operations.

