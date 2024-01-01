Hamas statement showed unity among Palestinian groups: expert

He said the statement included a responsible offer. “The proposal of Hamas is a responsible one and shows the will of the Palestinian people in Gaza, who have all proven that they have accepted the option of resistance and refuse to depend on the weak authority in Ramallah,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Ra’i added, “In fact, the Hamas statement is an expression of the unity of the Palestinian people, who have shown the most amazing forms of solidarity against all the forced migration projects and all the illusions of Israel.”

The expert noted, “In the end, Israel will go from failure to failure and will not be able to manage Gaza, which has engulfed the occupying soldiers in its mire. It cannot even impose a new political reality on the people of Gaza through Mahmoud Abbas and his authority and eliminate the resistance.”

He concluded, “Soon we will hear the cries of the settlers who have not survived and will rise up against the Netanyahu government and demand more and more for their children to leave Gaza so that they do not lose more lives.”

endNewsMessage1