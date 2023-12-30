Iranian Labour News Agency

Death toll of Gaza war mounts to 21,507

As many as 21,507 Palestinian people have been martyred since the beginning of the Zionist invasion of the Gaza Strip on October 7, the official report says.

ALso, 55,915 Palestinians have also been injured in the Zionist invasion of the Palestinian area, Al Jazeera said, citing the latest update by Gaza Ministry of Health on Friday.  

The report also added that some 187 Palestinians were martyred with 312 others being injured over the past 24 hours.

