Drone attack hits US base in northern Iraq

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a statement on Wednesday, claiming the attack on the US base near Erbil’s airport in the Kurdistan region, Al Mayadeen reported.

The group also carried out a drone strike on another US base in Erbil on Monday night that left three American military personnel injured.

Resistance groups in Iraq have in the past weeks conducted scores of missile and drone attacks on US interests and bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in response to the crimes being committed against Gazans.

