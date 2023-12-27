Expert outlines why Egyptian initiative on Gaza failed

“Over the past years, Cairo has not only not provided any assistance to the Palestinian people through the Rafah crossing, but has also helped the Zionist regime to put excessive pressure on the people of Gaza. These factors have caused the effective Palestinian currents such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad to ignore Egypt's recent plan for a ceasefire in Gaza,” Sadr al-Husseini said in an interview with ILNA.

He added, “Another point is that Egypt's plan is actually a project to save Israel from the current situation.”

According to the expert, the Egyptian initiative would provide the Israeli regime with a suitable atmosphere without bringing about a lasting ceasefire.

“No Egyptian, Israeli, or even Western plan can change the management of Gaza, as well as the current situation in this area, in favor of a movement other than the Palestinian people, and for this reason, the Palestinian people themselves must make a decision in this regard,” he noted.

