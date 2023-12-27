Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 20,915

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said 20,915 Palestinians have been martyred since October 7, when the Israeli regime launched a relentless bombing campaign against the besieged territory.

It added that 54,918 Palestinians have also been wounded in the Israeli strikes.

The Israeli occupying forces have carried out 18 new mass killings in various areas of the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, killing 241 people and wounding 382 others, the health ministry said.

endNewsMessage1