Iraqi, Lebanese resistance movements express sympathy over IRGC advisor’s martyrdom

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement issued a statement on Monday night, praising the martyred advisor of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) for his efforts to support the resistance in Lebanon over the past decades.

Hezbollah called his death another crime added to the record of other Zionist crimes, and a clear and shameful act of aggression that has crossed all lines.

Iraq’s al-Nujaba Resistance Movement issued a statement as well, saying that Seyyed Razi Mousavi was martyred on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a 2020 US drone attack near Baghdad.

The movement said that Seyyed Razi Mousavi’s blood will finally pave the way for freedom from the occupation and will not be in vain, pledging to avenge his killing.

Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi was a senior member of the IRGC, who was in charge of logistics support for the Resistance Front in Syria. He was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Zeinabiyah district of Damascus. Seyyed Razi was among the companions of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

