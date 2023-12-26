-Kim Jong Un, Guardian of Peace

Kim Jong Un was appointed as Supreme Commander of the armed forces of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on December 30, 2011. Over the past dozen years he has led his country to build up its self-reliant defence capabilities in order to defend peace and security in the Korean peninsula and beyond

War Deterrent

The DPRK was a non-nuclear state. Yet it was subjected to decades-long nuclear blackmail by the US, simply on account of the differences in ideology and social system.

The DPRK was compelled to go nuclear and adopt a nuke-for-nuke approach; it became self-evident that it must preserve, and upgrade if necessary, its nuclear weapons, taking them as part of the country’s eternal strategic assets.

The March 2013 Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, presided over by Kim Jong Un, set up a milestone in developing the country’s self-reliant defence capabilities. In a matter of four years, the DPRK declared that it accomplished the great cause of building its national nuclear forces. The Hwasongpho-series intermediate-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles and Pukkuksong-series submarine-launched and ground-based ballistic missiles were developed. And the country’s nuclear technology was raised to such a high level that it could make nuclear weapons miniaturized, light, standardized and tactical.

Kim Jong Un directed constant attention to developing the country’s defence industry with a view to making its superiority in military technology more irreversible.

He set the goal of defence building–to possess a striking power with which to annihilate outside the DPRK’s territory any enemy who dares to make an attempt at military actions against the country. According to this strategy, it developed the 600mm-calibre super-large multiple launch rocket system, new-type intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-18, hypersonic missile, reconnaissance drones, nuclear unmanned underwater attack boat Haeil, strategic cruise missile Hwasal and tactical nuclear submarine. It also equipped its army with world-class leading tanks, anti-aircraft missile systems, self-propelled gun howitzers and anti-armour weapons.

Now with a nuclear shield in its possession, the DPRK can actively cope with any type of threats and build up its strategic capabilities for the defence of peace and security.

Tough Approach

Over the past dozen years the situation in the peninsula was often brought to the brink of a nuclear war. Each time Kim Jong Un adopted a hard-line approach towards the hostile forces’ reckless manoeuvres, thereby defending peace and security of the country and the rest of the world.

In late February 2012, when the US and south Korea staged the Key Resolve joint military exercise by mobilizing the means of preemptive nuclear strike, he inspected Panmunjom on the military demarcation line in broad daylight. Perplexed by this bold action, the enemy abandoned their aggressive schemes.

In August 2015, when the hostile forces staged a similar exercise called Ulji Freedom Guardian and fired shells into the area of the DPRK side on the excuse of the “mine explosion” incident, he ordered the frontline large combined units to get into a state of war, armed so fully that they could start operation at any time, and declared a semi-war state in the frontline areas. This time, too, the enemy had no option but to stop their military provocations.

In 2017, the US fussed about the “annihilation” of the DPRK and dispatched its strategic nuclear assets, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, to the peninsula in order to thwart the DPRK in its effort to upgrade its nuclear weapons.

In 2022 and 2023 the US-led forces went to extremes in trying to start a nuclear war. In response, the Korean People’s Army showed its willingness to counter nukes with nukes and frontal attack with frontal attack.

As summarized above, the hostile forces’ attempts at a nuclear war were smashed to smithereens by Kim Jong Un’s tougher stand.

The Strategy of Hegemony Doomed

Today people the world over have similar views on Kim Jong Un and the DPRK.

First, Kim Jong Un’s courage, insight, foresight and leadership ability are extraordinary.

Since the first days of his leadership, he has seen through the US’s sinister schemes and refused to make an inch of concession in dealing with the matters related to the supreme interests of his country. As he predicted, the New Cold War structure is materializing on a global scale and the imperialists are growing undisguised in pursuing their strategy of suppressing sovereign states by force. And an increasing number of countries are joining in the struggle to oppose their hegemonic policies.

Kim Jong Il has already turned his country into a bulwark of peace and is leading the Korean people to develop it into a powerful socialist country. This eloquently proves that his leadership ability is outstanding.

Second, when led by an outstanding statesman, even a small country can become a great power and render a substantial contribution to ensuring peace and security of the world.

So far, a few big powers have held sway over the world and small nations had little voice in the political arena. However, the DPRK, led by Kim Jong Un, has ranked among the world-class military powers in a short period and it is now recognized as an influential player in the world political arena.

No nuclear war has yet broken out on the Korean peninsula, which is one of the hottest spots in the world, and the trend of independence is growing worldwide–this is unthinkable apart from Kim Jong Un’s outstanding role.

It is undeniable that the DPRK has become a world-class nuclear power. This eloquently proves that as long as the DPRK is led by Kim Jong Un and it stands at the forefront of the struggle for justice and peace, the imperialists will not be able to ride roughshod over this planet.

-The DPRK Demonstrates the Absolute Might of Its Strategic Forces

According to the decision of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea on neutralizing the deliberate and premeditated confrontational military threats by the United States and other hostile forces with a strong behavioural warning, the strategic forces of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea conducted a drill of launching ICBM Hwasongpho-18.

The drill constituted a practical demonstration of the actual condition and reliability of the formidable striking capabilities and absolute nuclear war deterrent possessed by the DPRK’s armed forces.

-A New Addition to the DPRK’s Defence Capabilities

Carried by a new-type launch vehicle Chollima 1, the DPRK’s reconnaissance satellite Malligyong 1 achieved orbit.

This successful launch will render a substantial contribution to building up the country’s war deterrent.

