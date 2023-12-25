Al-Qassam Brigades: 48 Israeli soldiers killed in 4 days

Abu Obeidah emphasized that the al-Qassam Brigades destroyed 35 Israeli military vehicles.

He continued that al-Qassam forces have carried out 24 military missions during this period, which included mortar attacks and anti-personnel bombs and direct clashes with the Zionist forces.

Al-Qassam spokesman added that they targeted the headquarters and command room of the enemy and the location of their forces with mortars and short-range missiles in all war axes in the Gaza Strip. He also informed about the missile raining in Tel Aviv.

