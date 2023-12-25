Al-Qassam Brigades: 48 Israeli soldiers killed in 4 days
The spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Sunday night that the forces of this group have killed 48 Zionist soldiers and wounded dozens more over past 4 days.
Abu Obeidah emphasized that the al-Qassam Brigades destroyed 35 Israeli military vehicles.
He continued that al-Qassam forces have carried out 24 military missions during this period, which included mortar attacks and anti-personnel bombs and direct clashes with the Zionist forces.
Al-Qassam spokesman added that they targeted the headquarters and command room of the enemy and the location of their forces with mortars and short-range missiles in all war axes in the Gaza Strip. He also informed about the missile raining in Tel Aviv.