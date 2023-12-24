Israel seeking to displace Gazans: expert

“The idea of expelling the residents of the Gaza Strip from this area is being seriously pursued by Israel. The Israeli army also acts exactly within the framework of this plan,” Abdullah said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “There are many indications in this regard. Perhaps the most objective indication is that from the beginning of the Gaza war until now, we have seen that the Israelis have focused a lot on destroying all civil and civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Some statistics indicate that more than 50% of the northern buildings of the Gaza Strip have been completely destroyed.”

Abdullah noted, “All these issues convey the same message: Israel wants to turn the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable zone.”

The expert also criticized the silence of Arab leaders on Gaza. “The strangest phenomenon in the international dimension with respect to the Gaza war has been the silence of the Arab rulers. In my opinion, the sound of this silence is even louder than the sound of Israeli bombs that are dropped on the Gaza Strip. There is no doubt that if it were not for the silence of the Arab rulers, Israel would never have dared to attack the Gaza Strip and commit big crimes,” he said.

endNewsMessage1