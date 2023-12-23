UN Security Council passes resolution demanding more Gaza aid deliveries
The United Nations Security Council has finally passed a resolution on the ongoing Israeli onslaught against Gaza, demanding increased aid deliveries to the besieged region, but stopping short of calling for an immediate halt to the genocide.
The resolution, ratified on Friday, demanded all sides in the conflict allow the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale".
It also called for the creation of "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" but it did not call for an immediate end to fighting.
The vote in the 15-member council was 13-0 with the United States and Russia abstaining.
The vote followed the US veto of a Russian amendment that would have restored that call for a suspension of hostilities.
That vote was 10 members in favor, the US against and four abstentions.