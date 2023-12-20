Expert outlines recent Gulf of Aden developments

Evaluating the reasons for the formation of a coalition of 10 countries in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to deal with the military movements of Yemen's Ansarullah, Mehdi Motaharnia told ILNA that the United States wants to strategically exploit existing challenges to ultimately turn threats into opportunities.

America's rivals sought to involve Washington in higher costs by expanding hybrid wars in order to reduce its superpower, he added.

The expert also added that Washington is looking to pass on the cost of its moves towards Asia to its allies and then bring the masses and public opinion along with it.

In order to overcome the wars coded by the axis of resistance, America has tried to have a stronger presence in the region than before and has activated its military base in the region more than before, he explained.

