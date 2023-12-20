Happy Korean Women: DPR Korea

-A Noble Tribute to Mothers

Some days ago, the Fifth National Conference of Mothers was held in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea amid the great interest of mothers the world over.

Conference of Mothers–this sounds quite rare.

Then what is it all about?

Incarnations of Selfless Devotion

It is nearly a dozen years after the Fourth National Conference of Mothers was held in November 2012 in the DPRK. This coincides with the most trying period in the history of socialist Korea.

Despite the severity of hardships, the country has made notable progress in many respects, one of the vital factors being the self-sacrificing devotion shown by Korean mothers.

The difficulties facing a country have a direct impact on each and every one of its families.

In those ten-odd years everything was in short supply in the DPRK, mainly owing to the persistent sanctions and blockade imposed on it by the hostile forces. Yet Korean mothers remained faithful to their basic duty of supporting their husbands and children so that they could serve the country better.

Many gave birth to several children and brought them up into true patriots; some others performed as great feats as their male colleagues at their workplaces, still looking after their families as dutifully as ever; still others added freshness and beauty of society with their considerate and kindly feelings. Such were mothers of the 100 000-plus young people who in 2023 volunteered to work in the country’s most difficult and challenging sectors.

As the report to the recent meeting said, in those years after the closing of the above fourth conference, 11 women were awarded the title of Hero of the DPRK; more than 50, the title of Labour Hero; and 3 500 or so, the title of the Merited Socialist Patriot. Among them are some who gave birth to many children and won the title of Mother Hero, some who took parental care of orphans, some who served the country loyally without changing their jobs for scores of years and some who helped others in need without seeking selfish interests, as well as the women whose children are talented personnel rendering distinguished services to the country’s prosperity.

All in all, Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, arranged for the convening of this large conference, whose attendance was nearly 10 000, with a view to giving wide publicity to these laudable women.

Respect and Reverence

The recent conference can be called a platform of boundless respect and congratulation to all the mothers in the country.

Kim Jong Un’s opening address and speech are overflowing with his reverence and tender feelings for those women.

He began his opening address by saying that he would like to extend the greatest respect and offer his best regards to the mothers, who had devoted themselves heart and soul to bringing up their children and rendered a great contribution to making their nation prosperous.

He went on in the following vein: This is true in my case, too. Whenever I experience difficulties, I immediately think of the country’s mothers. The self-sacrificing devotion displayed by all the mothers for the good of this country and their spirit and strength provide nourishment not only for their own families, but also for the future of their motherland. This has propelled our great socialist family to advance dynamically by dint of its solid unity based on virtue and tenderness.

While delivering this address, he bowed to the women several times as a token of his reverence for the women who, despite the hardships and burdens they had to endure constantly in their life, had been concerned solely about how to support the country better and look after their families.

He ensured that gifts, gold rings and certificates of the newly instituted Communist Mother Honour Prize were presented to the women who creditably performed their basic duty and rendered distinguished services to the country’s prosperity, and that gifts from the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea were conveyed to all the participants.

Trust and Expectations

The Workers’ Party of Korea’s trust in and expectations from the mothers across the country were expressed in the speech Kim Jong Un made before the closing of the recent conference.

In the speech he gave a detailed account of the WPK’s and the government’s key policies, stressing that as these policies were intended to realize the mothers’ wishes, all the women should fulfil their responsibilities in implementing the policies.

He added that they should ensure family harmony and pay constant attention to their children’s mental and moral life, noting that they themselves should become communist mothers possessed of ennobling and beautiful qualities. He continued to express his expectations that they would give full play to their patriotism and strive hard for national prosperity. He noted that all the mothers in the country, not a few of them, should join the ranks advancing towards the future of communism and add glory to their lives.

As long as mothers are strong-willed, the country’s cornerstone stays firm, and when they retain an ennobling spirit, the continuity of the revolution will be ensured and Korean-style socialism will remain in its original form–this seems to be Kim Jong Un’s creed. This is illustrated by what he underlined in the speech: The future of a country and nation is reflected first in the ideological and spiritual qualities of mothers, and a primary factor in shaping that future is their minds and hands.

Mothers are extremely precious as they link one generation with another by the ties of patriotism, and they are the first and foremost builders of a beautiful future–this part of the speech highlights Kim Jong Un’s view of the Korean mothers.

-Welcome to Mothers of Outstanding Merit

The participants in the recent Fifth National Conference of Mothers had a good time at the bases for cultural and leisure activities in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The staff at these bases, especially the amusement parks, gave a hearty welcome to the mothers who rendered distinguished services to ensuring family harmony and achieving national prosperity. As a Korean song goes, when our mother smiles as brightly as the sun in the clouds, the women beamed and laughed, adding joy to the city and beyond.

-Artistic Performance Given in Honour of Participants in the Conference of Mothers

A performance was given by the State Merited Chorus, Samjiyon Orchestra and other prestigious art troupes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in honour of the participants in the recent Fifth National Conference of Mothers in Pyongyang, capital of the country.

It was arranged by the Workers’ Party of Korea in recognition of the meritorious services they rendered to their neighbours and society as a whole while looking after their own husbands and children with due care.

The venue of the performance was filled with a feeling of gratitude for the benevolence shown by the WPK.

