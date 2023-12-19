U.S. will push for two-state solution to save face: expert

“The reason why the United States is proposing the two-state plan again in this situation is because it wants to calm down the situation and attract the Arab countries to its side and make them coordinate with Washington to support this plan,” Cheraghi said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Accordingly, I must say that America is seeking to restore its reputation by proposing the two-state plan, but in my opinion, this plan will no longer be feasible, and if it is to be implemented, Israel must withdraw from all settlements.”

The expert continued, “I believe that this plan should be considered a big deception to save the Zionist regime; In addition, the United States seeks to push Israel to assassinate the leaders of Hamas and the resistance and make the war smaller and less costly.”

Cheraghi also pointed to the recent Israeli allegation regarding a Hamas tunnel, saying that the tunnel has no intelligence or security importance for Hamas, and if it was important, Israel would not have released any pictures of it.

He said Israel aimed to calm down its own public opinion by unveiling the tunnel.

