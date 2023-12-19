Yemeni army targets two Zionist-related ships

Yahya Saree, a spokesman of the Yemeni forces, said on Monday that the attacks were carried out in response to the Zionist aggressions against the Gaza Strip.

The spokesman said that the attacks targeted two vessels namely Swan Atlantic, carrying oil and MSC Clara, carrying containers.

He noted that the attacks were carried out after the two vessels refused to respond to calls from the Yemeni Navy.

Saree warned the Zionist and the Zionist-related vessels that if they violate the Yemeni warnings, they will tun into a legal target for the Yemeni army.

He, however, assured the vessels heading to the ports of different countries that there will be no threat to them from the Yemeni side and that the Yemeni Army operation only targets the Zionist-related vessels.

