Washington can no longer control Netanyahu: expert

In an exclusive interview to ILNA, Mosadeq Mosadeqpor said that the United States seeks to calm the situation in Palestine, but Israel wants to put the issue of prisoner exchange back on its agenda.

“The fact is that Netanyahu is seeking to silence his opponents and make gains for himself and the Likud party, so that he can declare himself the winner of the field in any way, but this goal has not been achieved so far,” he said.

The expert added that Netanyahu needs to start a bigger war in order to continue his presence in power.

America and Israel are experiencing a round of new and intense disputes, he said, adding that all these issues show that Washington can no longer control Netanyahu.

