Yemen’s Ansarullah, Lebanon’s Hezbollah hit Israeli targets in fresh attacks

Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday that it had targeted three Israeli military sites near the Lebanese border, including Metula and Ramim, using drones.

The statement added that the drone strikes had left “casualties and injuries” among Israeli troops.

Simultaneously, Yemeni armed forces reported a massive drone operation against sensitive targets in the port city of Eilat, in the Umm Al-Rashrash region in the south of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The Yemeni armed forces reiterated their commitment to continuing military strikes against the Israeli regime until its aggression in the Gaza Strip stops.

In recent weeks, the Yemenis have also struck several Israeli ships and foreign vessels bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea in response to Israeli attacks on Gaza.

