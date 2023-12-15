U.S., Israel playing good cop, bad cop game: expert

“They are trying to direct Israel in a direction that will eventually reduce tension and end the war but So far, nothing positive has happened in this direction,” he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “It should be noted that America and Israel have played the ‘good cop and bad cop’ game and are looking for it in any way they can to secure their interests based on their specified strategy.”

Hanizadeh noted continued, “At the same time, with the help of the U.S., the issue of flooding the Hamas underground tunnels has been put on Tel Aviv's agenda, and this whole process somehow shows that the casualties and attacks in the current war in Gaza will increase.”

He stated, “In the meantime, there is also the discussion of a ceasefire and the possibility of exchanging captives, but it should be noted that the casualties of the Israeli army in the past days are not only not zero, but also increased. This issue has caused protests within the army and among the families of Israeli soldiers to increase, which, in addition to destroying the morale of the Israeli soldiers, has weakened Netanyahu's position in the occupied territories.”

