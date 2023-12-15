Lebanese Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases

Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters succeeded in striking a gathering of Israeli military forces at Shomera base in northern occupied territories.

Hezbollah published a footage of the attack on Shomera military base.

On Thursday morning, the Lebanese resistance movement also attacked the Zarit Barrack of the regime located in the northern occupied territories.

Some Israeli media outlets quoted the head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council as acknowledging Hezbollah fighters’ success in implementing their tactics in the battleground against the Israeli regime.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network reported that the head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council admitted that the Secretary-General of Hezbollah has succeeded in advancing the circumstances the way he wants.

endNewsMessage1