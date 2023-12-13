On the 12th Anniversary of Demise of Chairman Kim Jong Il

-Kim Jong Il, the Sun of Humankind

The Koreans and other progressive people the world over revered Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as the sun of humankind.

“The Sun Has Come”

In August 2002, as part of his trip around the Far East of Russia, Kim Jong Il visited the St Bishop Innokenty of Irkutsk Church of the Russian Orthodox Church in Khabarovsk.

Upon arrival, he was warmly greeted by a priest of the church. He was taking a look around the church building, when bells clanged from somewhere. All eyes turned towards where the deep-toned sound came from.

Orthodox discipline prohibits bell ringing before the noonday sun appears.

The priest explained that though it was before noon, they decided to ring the bells as a token of welcome to the Korean guest, adding that those on the bell tower were the best bellmen in the church.

When Kim Jong Il thanked him, the priest said, “The Sun has come to our church and it is only natural for us to ring the bells in greeting.”

Sun and Star

It happened when a French man, then a director of the International Institute of the Juche Idea, visited the DPRK for the third time.

Unexpectedly, he fell ill due to the relapse of an obstinate disease.

Informed of this, Kim Jong Il said to officials concerned: He is one of our guests and a scholar of the Juche idea. As he shares ideology with us, we should do our best to cure him.

He then took necessary steps for his treatment–sending tonics and arranging for the latest medical equipment to be used.

The French man restored himself to health in a little more than 40 days.

Back home, he said to his colleagues: I hope you set up a red marble stone at my grave. A small one would be okay. It should have carvings of the sun and, below it, a five-pointed star. The sun will symbolize President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il, and the star, all the followers of the Juche idea in the world who have achieved solid unity around them.

“He Was the Sun”

The following is part of what a Russian businessman, named Solinov, said recalling his meeting with Kim Jong Il:

Our meeting in July 1995 lasted for 55 minutes. An audience with the supreme leader of a country is supposed to be very formal. But Kim Jong Il treated me and my colleagues as if we had been his old friends, and our talks proceeded in an amicable atmosphere. We were all fascinated by his modesty and candour, and especially by his hearty laughter.

Time seemed to be flying. After the talks, when posing for a photo with us, he beamed, just like the sun shedding its full light.

People revere the sun for its unexcelled grandeur, which they feel deep in their hearts.

Indeed, he was the Sun.

-Recalling about Chairman Kim Jong Il

12 years have elapsed since Kim Jong Il (1942-2011), the eternal Chairman of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, passed away.

Following are the reminiscences of Kim Jong Il by international figures.

Umalatova’s Reminiscences

What was Kim Jong Il like seen by Sazhi Umalatova, chairwoman of the Party for Peace and Unity of Russia?

Kim Jong Il was a staunch defender of justice and truth.

When socialism began to collapse in succession in the East European countries including former Soviet Union in the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s, Kim Jong Il encouraged the socialists in Russia and saved them from spiritual wandering.

Umalatova saw the profile of the saviour and defender of socialism while reading the books written by Kim Jong Il, including The Historical Lesson in Building Socialism and the General Line of Our Party, Abuses of Socialism Are Intolerable and Socialism Is a Science.

His firm political conviction and will dealt a severe blow at the renegades of socialism and capitulationists and instilled a hope for the revival of socialism in the people who were aspiring after progress.

What Umalatova, a Leftist figure, could not forget was his ennobling human traits transcending ideology, ideal, political view and religious belief.

Like many Russians, she still remembered August 4, 2001, when Kim Jong Il visited the Lenin Mausoleum in Red Square in Moscow. When the career and exploits of Lenin, the pioneer of the socialist cause and leader of the international working class, were being debased by the renegade socialists and they were even insisting that the mausoleum should be moved from Red Square, Kim Jong Il visited the mausoleum and paid tribute to his memory.

She recalled: I am an atheist but I revere Chairman Kim Jong Il as a divine being; he was a politician of strong conviction and a leader who would carry out his position to the end.

Yazov’s Reminiscences

Marshal Dmitry Yazov, former USSR Defence Minister, wrote in his memoir: It was a great pleasure in my life to get acquainted with Comrade Kim Jong Il; as the 13th defence minister of the former Soviet Union, I was attracted to him while meeting him several times during my visits to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; the resourcefulness and courage of a great commander is estimated in a war or military expedition where rise and fall of a nation is decided; then, who is a great commander in modern times when political confrontation and military situation are acute? I dare say that Comrade Kim Jong Il, Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army, is a man of that type.

A veteran military expert with rich battle experience and military knowledge, which he had gained through his lifetime service in the army, recognized the outstanding military talent and achievement of Kim Jong Il, which would shine for ever in the world military history.

He recalled the whole process of the DPRK-US confrontation in the 1990s.

As the world knows, many military experts and analyzers characterized the confrontation in early 1993 as an event full of dramatic shocks and sensations.

A military conflict was unavoidable owing to the all-out political and military offensive and collective sanctions on the part of the forces hostile to the DPRK, and the international community was concerned and worried about the possible gun sound on the Korean peninsula and its chain reaction in the international arena. But the situation changed dramatically: the tense confrontation was peacefully removed; government-level delegates of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the United States sat at the negotiating table, and the DPRK-USA joint statement was made public for the first time in the history of bilateral relations; the US president sent a letter of assurance to Kim Jong Il, supreme leader of the DPRK, and many other miraculous events took place.

The United States, the “only superpower” in the world, lost the showdown.

Kim Jong Il defended the sovereignty and dignity of his country and changed the dynamic structure of the Korean peninsula with iron will and courage and outstanding insight. He won without firing a shot by combining hard and soft lines.

Such ability is not easy to find in the world military history and in other great commanders.

Hair-trigger situations were created on the Korean peninsula for several times later, but a war did not break out thanks to his military strategy.

The world community recognized that the factor was the decisive role Kim Jong Il had played.

Yazov said that history recorded no great man possessed of perfect political qualifications as the leader of a nation and ability of a brilliant commander other than Kim Jong Il.

Vishwanath’s Statement

Kim Jong Il was a man sent by heaven to serve mankind; such a great man is born once in ten centuries–this was what Vishwanath, a prominent social figure in India, said when Kim Jong Il passed away.

He stated.

It was entirely thanks to the wisdom of Chairman Kim Jong Il that there had been no gun sound of a third world war or a world nuclear war on the Korean peninsula, the hotspot in the world. He prevented the wars by turning his country into a military power; had Kim Jong Il failed to turn his country into one with a great military capability (though this could never happen) and had the United States unleashed a war on the Korean peninsula, the three gigantic transformations–material prosperity, technological leap and spiritual civilization–which the world has achieved in a peaceful environment over half a century at the highest-ever level in their thousands of years of history would have been unthinkable on this planet; the DPRK is willing to launch missiles over the Pacific and fight an all-out, missile war against the US if the latter launches a preemptive strike; its great spear, called ICBM, will make the first great hole in the golden shield, called NMD of the US, in order to defend sovereignty of the country; as a result, though the US is controlling the world at will and occupying medium-sized and small countries by resorting to political high-handedness and military arbitrariness, this high-handedness and arbitrariness are nothing but a broken sword in front of Korea; having saved the whole world from the “earthquake” of a war to be caused by tens of thousands of nuclear bombs is the political weight of the ever-victorious politics pursued by the DPRK.

Indeed, Kim Jong Il was a messiah who, by victoriously leading the DPRK-US showdown, defended the safety of 200-odd countries of the world and secured peace for billions of people.

