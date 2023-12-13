Kremlin opponents unable to cause serious trouble for Putin: expert

“If the current president of Russia wins the 2024 presidential election, he will face serious challenges in the next six years,” Maki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Referring to reports that the leader of the Russian opposition has disappeared ahead of presidential election campaigns, he said, “The Russian presidential election, which is scheduled to be held on March 17, 2024, is considered one of the most important presidential elections in this country.”

According to Maki, the war in Ukraine will have an impact on Russia. “Contrary to the expectations of the West, the Russians have been able to survive well in the middle of these sanctions and even follow up on the issue of oil sales,” he continued.

Maki concluded, “In any case, the opponents of the Kremlin in Russia are still looking for renewed activity in Russia, but I don't think they will be able to create a serious and widespread problem for Putin. Meanwhile, the economic and social situation in Russia is not the same as in the past because the challenges created by the West, especially economic issues and social problems, are very difficult for Putin.”

endNewsMessage1