Hezbollah attacks Zionist forces’ base in north Palestine

According to Lebanon’s news network Al Mayadeen, Hezbollah targeted the Zionist base in al Motellah in the northern occupied lands.

The attack has killed and wounded a number of the Zionist forces, Al Mayadeen reported.

About the incident, the Zionist media announced that three anti-armor guided missiles had targeted al-Motellah and caused a fire in a residential unit.

Already, Hezbollah had issued a short statement in which it announced that the Lebanese Resistance forces attacked the Branit military settlement and directly targeted a group of the occupying forces.

On October 7, 2023, Palestine’s Resistance movement – Hamas – did launch an unprecedented operation dubbed Al Aqsa Storm against the Zionist regime of Israel. To retaliate against the operation, the regime closed all the Gaza Strip crossings and bombarded that region.

Since then, over 18,000 Palestinians including children and women have been killed in Gaza.

