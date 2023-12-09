PM Pashinyan exploiting anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia: expert

The agreement between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia to normalize relations between the two countries and exchange prisoners was made under a special regional condition, Qasem Momeni told ILNA, commenting on the bilateral agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to exchange prisoners and normalize relations.

“Azerbaijan is playing a double game, and here the agreement between Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia for the revival and construction of corridors may become operational, and this issue can be welcomed by Europe,” the expert noted.

He also said that a very important point that should be noted is that the Armenian people still remember the defeat they experienced in the war with Azerbaijan and believe that Russia was the cause of this defeat.

Accordingly, an anti-Russian wave has started in Yerevan, and Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, is also riding on it, he added.

