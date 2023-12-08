Riyadh doesn’t want Gaza war to spread in the region: Expert

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia is concerned about the current situation in Yemen and Bab al-Mandeb, and even the Red Sea, as well as the spread of war from Gaza to the region, Jalal Cheraqi told ILNA.

Riyadh and Washington do not want the war to spill over in the region because they will undoubtedly be the main victims, he added.

The expert believes that the interests of the United States are tied to ensuring the interests of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region.

He also said that “if the U.S. shows a direct and radical reaction to Yemen, the Yemenis will increase their attacks against Israeli ships and inflict serious blows on their equipment and facilities.”

