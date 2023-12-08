Death toll of Zionist regime's aggression in Gaza mounts to 17,177
As many as 17,177 Palestinians have been martyred in the Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Zionist regime's invasion of the area on October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson.
Ashraf al-Qudra said on Thursday that 350 civilians have been martyred in Zionist attacks in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
He also added that some 46,000 people have been injured in the Zionist invasion of the Gaza Strip over the past two months.
The aggressions in Gaza followed an October 7 Al-Aqsa Operation against the Zionist regime by the Palestinian forces.
Analysts believe that the Palestinian operation in the occupied lands was a natural response to 75 years of oppression against the Palestinian people.