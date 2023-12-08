Death toll of Zionist regime's aggression in Gaza mounts to 17,177

Ashraf al-Qudra said on Thursday that 350 civilians have been martyred in Zionist attacks in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

He also added that some 46,000 people have been injured in the Zionist invasion of the Gaza Strip over the past two months.

The aggressions in Gaza followed an October 7 Al-Aqsa Operation against the Zionist regime by the Palestinian forces.

Analysts believe that the Palestinian operation in the occupied lands was a natural response to 75 years of oppression against the Palestinian people.

