Zionist regime kills 260 Palestinians in West Bank in 59 days

Palestine’s Shahab news agency has said that the Zionist attacks have also injured as many as 3,200 people in the West Bank.

It added that the number of Palestinian martyrs of the West Bank amounts to 468 since the beginning of 2023.

The Zionist regime has also imprisoned 3,580 people in this region, according to a Palestinian center in charge of the prisoners’ affairs.

Ever since the Zionist invasion of Gaza, the West Bank has been witnessing anti-Zionist operations which exacerbated the Zionist aggressions in this region.

The Palestinian government's information center in Gaza earlier declared that the number of martyrs from the Israeli regime's strikes on the Gaza Strip reached over 15,000, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women.

