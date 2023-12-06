Expert explains consequences of Gaza war in Israel

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Ali Asqar Zargar said “It seems that the internal divisions in Israel show the rupture and disintegration of the initial consensus regarding the Gaza war.”

Israel did not achieve its goals in the Gaza war as it wanted, he said, adding that Tel Aviv sought to divide Gaza into two parts, the north, and the south, so that it could finally take over the Strip.

In the meantime, the opponents of the Israeli prime minister are seeking to remove him so that they can find a fundamental solution to end the Gaza war, he noted.

The expert also emphasized that the U.S., Britain, and other Western countries do not want to pay more for the benefit of Israel during the Gaza war.

