Expert outlines dimensions of resistance conflict with U.S. in the region

The deadlock in the prisoner swap caused U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken to appear in the occupied territories and give the green light for the new round of Israeli attacks on Gaza, Reza Sadrolhoseini told ILNA.

Note that the best situation for "de-Americanization" has come for the resistance movement in the region, but this issue will not be resolved all at once, and for this reason, the resistance axis in different regions is putting pressure on Washington and Israel, he noted.

It should be noted that increasing pressure on the United States and its output is unpredictable, he said, adding that the level of support and resilience of Washington seems weak when this country is on the eve of presidential elections.

