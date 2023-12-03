Israel seeking to depopulate Gaza: Expert

“Israeli authorities have repeatedly announced that the assassination of important figures of Hamas and other axis of resistance figures is on their agenda, but in the meantime, we must note that Mossad's attempt to assassinate these people is only part of the Zionist regime's scenario for the recent developments in Gaza,” Hassan Hanizadeh told ILNA.

He added that their first step was to destroy the entire infrastructure of Gaza and make this area uninhabitable, even before the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Israel is looking for these actions to eventually lead to the depopulation of Gaza and the migration of all its residents to Egypt and the West Bank, he said, adding that Israel's second goal is to destroy Hamas underground tunnels in Gaza.

He noted that Israel's third strategy is to disarm Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and their fourth goal and scenario is to eliminate the influential leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The expert emphasized that “the fifth goal and strategy of the Zionist regime for intensifying attacks on Gaza has something to do with the digging of the "Ben Gurion Water Canal”.

