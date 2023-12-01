China, Russia taking advantage of U.S. being embroiled in Gaza: expert

“Beijing is trying to use a tool called North Korea against America and its partners like Japan and South Korea,” Sadatiyan said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

First of all, it should be noted that the war between Hamas and Israel is considered a precious opportunity for the rivals of the United States, such as China and Russia, to get Washington involved in their desired scenarios, the expert added.

Sadatiyan continued, “I believe that Beijing and Moscow are abusing the United States' involvement in the Gaza case and the Hamas-Israel war to the extent that they are trying to keep the United States involved in this case in different dimensions.”

He noted, “This conflict is due to the fact that Moscow and Beijing are seeking to advance regional issues in such a way that Washington cannot implement its strategies in the region.”

Sadatiyan further said, “I believe that America and South Korea along with Japan cannot take more action against North Korea at this time, but it should be noted that this entire controversy is part of a larger scenario.”

