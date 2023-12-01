Zionist regime resumes Gaza bombing after truce expires

Fighting has resumed between Hamas and the Zionist regime on the ground in separate areas across the territory, Aljazeera reported.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network reported that Israeli reconnaissance aircraft heavily hover over the towns of Khuza'a and Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, and the central area.

Fierce clashes were going on between the Resistance fighters and the occupying Israeli forces in the northwest of Gaza, Al-Mayadeen said.

Sirens sounding in the settlement of "Holit" near the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli regime army has issued a statement saying that it has resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, claiming that Hamas violated the truce by firing into occupied territory.

International mediators, including Qatar, Egypt, and the US, were on Friday pushing for another extension of the Gaza truce ahead of its expiration at 7am local time (05:00 GMT), Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, launched an operation against the Zionist Israeli regime on October 7 in response to more than seven decades of occupation of Palestine and nearly two decades of blockade of Gaza, and imprisonment and torture of thousands of Palestinians. It killed more than 1,200 Zionist soldiers and settlers and took more than 220 of them to the enclave as prisoners.

In retaliation to Hamas's operation, which was called the al-Aqsa Storm operation, the Zionist regime launched heavy attacks against Gaza and put this area under complete siege.

More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Zionist regime's attacks, while tens of thousands of others have been injured.

