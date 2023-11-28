33 Palestinian prisoners released on fourth day of truce: Al Jazeera

This announcement was made by Al Jazeera news television network on Tuesday, the fourth day of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

The release of these 33 individuals brings the total number of freed Palestinian prisoners since Friday to 150. In a reciprocal move, Hamas has freed 51 Israeli prisoners, which includes two three-year-old twin sisters.

Qatar has said that the pause in fighting will be extended by two days. However, there has been no confirmation or denial of this extension from the Israeli regime.

